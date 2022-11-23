Menu
2018 Ford Edge

65,875 KM

Details Features

$26,844

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

65,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9435306
  • Stock #: P6478B
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J88JBB60296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

