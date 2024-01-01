Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

81,215 KM

Details Features

$20,010

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11082449
  2. 11082449
  3. 11082449
  4. 11082449
  5. 11082449
  6. 11082449
  7. 11082449
  8. 11082449
  9. 11082449
  10. 11082449
  11. 11082449
Contact Seller

$20,010

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD5JUA12826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 152,552 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Premium Pkg | Climate Pkg | Advanced Pkg | 20 Inch Rims!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Premium Pkg | Climate Pkg | Advanced Pkg | 20 Inch Rims!! 31,801 KM $39,810 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Awd | Alloy Wheels for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Awd | Alloy Wheels 112,366 KM $20,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,010

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape