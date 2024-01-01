$20,010+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$20,010
+ taxes & licensing
81,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9HD5JUA12826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,215 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 152,552 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Premium Pkg | Climate Pkg | Advanced Pkg | 20 Inch Rims!! 31,801 KM $39,810 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Awd | Alloy Wheels 112,366 KM $20,910 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,010
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2018 Ford Escape