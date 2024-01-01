$14,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE N0 ACCIDENT CAMERA NEW TIRES REMOTE START
2018 Ford Escape
SE N0 ACCIDENT CAMERA NEW TIRES REMOTE START
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,906 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5DR SUV, NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM, BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ALL 4 NEW TIRES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234