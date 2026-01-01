Menu
<p data-start=60 data-end=125><strong data-start=60 data-end=125>Ford Escape SEL 2.0L AWD – Fully Loaded & Exceptionally Clean</strong></p><p data-start=127 data-end=355>This Ford Escape SEL with the upgraded 2.0L EcoBoost engine and Intelligent AWD delivers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and all-weather confidence. It’s been extremely well cared for and shows beautifully inside and out.</p><p data-start=357 data-end=584>Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine provides strong acceleration while maintaining impressive efficiency. The all-wheel drive system adds extra stability and control in rain, snow, and rough road conditions.</p><p data-start=586 data-end=968>Inside, you’re treated to a premium, well-appointed cabin with leather-trimmed seating, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder months. The large touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, voice command, and a premium sound system, keeping you connected and entertained on every drive.</p><p data-start=970 data-end=1171>Convenience is everywhere with remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof that brings in plenty of natural light.</p><p data-start=1173 data-end=1470>Ford’s advanced safety and driver-assist features are fully onboard, including Blind Spot Monitoring with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a rearview camera, and adaptive cruise control — giving you extra confidence behind the wheel.</p><p data-start=1472 data-end=1666>This Escape is a versatile SUV that’s just as comfortable commuting in the city as it is heading out on a weekend road trip. A fully loaded, powerful AWD model in this condition is hard to find.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2018 Ford Escape

135,300 KM

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | 2.0 | LOADED | CLEAN

13510553

2018 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | 2.0 | LOADED | CLEAN

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H96JUC39051

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,300 KM

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$13,490

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2018 Ford Escape