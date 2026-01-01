$13,490+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL | 4WD | 2.0 | LOADED | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Escape SEL 2.0L AWD – Fully Loaded & Exceptionally Clean
This Ford Escape SEL with the upgraded 2.0L EcoBoost engine and Intelligent AWD delivers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and all-weather confidence. It’s been extremely well cared for and shows beautifully inside and out.
Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine provides strong acceleration while maintaining impressive efficiency. The all-wheel drive system adds extra stability and control in rain, snow, and rough road conditions.
Inside, you’re treated to a premium, well-appointed cabin with leather-trimmed seating, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder months. The large touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, voice command, and a premium sound system, keeping you connected and entertained on every drive.
Convenience is everywhere with remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof that brings in plenty of natural light.
Ford’s advanced safety and driver-assist features are fully onboard, including Blind Spot Monitoring with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a rearview camera, and adaptive cruise control — giving you extra confidence behind the wheel.
This Escape is a versatile SUV that’s just as comfortable commuting in the city as it is heading out on a weekend road trip. A fully loaded, powerful AWD model in this condition is hard to find.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
