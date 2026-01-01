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2018 Ford Escape

94,820 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14211980

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J96JUD52203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D6S024A
  • Mileage 94,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2018 Ford Escape