2018 Ford Escape
SE SUV NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLUETOOTH SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,500
- Listing ID: 8677157
- Stock #: 3089
- VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUD31796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour HEATED GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,804 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO SE LOADED WITH, GAS SAVER ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BLUE TOOTH , BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR
WILL COME WITH NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON SALE
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ckkNofKg8BjyKRQJhhm%2bPu7C9wMz67Nl
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
