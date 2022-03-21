$138,993+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Ford Escape
SE ONE OWNER NEW BRAKES NO ACIDENT B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$138,993
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8745347
- Stock #: 3107
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUA76434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,993 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5DR SUV ONE OWNER NO ACCIDNENT GAS SAVE 1.5L , 4 CYLINDER
WILL INSTALL 4 NEW BRAKES WITH SALE
POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS , CRUIZ CONTROL , A/C, HEATED SEATS ,BLUE TOOTH WITH SYNC., REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY RIMS
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION SILVER EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY/ BLACK INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lORI4D4QKr3eDS67o2wNrcDQgNaE%2BYAR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.