2018 Ford Escape

138,993 KM

Details Description Features

$138,993

+ tax & licensing
$138,993

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE ONE OWNER NEW BRAKES NO ACIDENT B-TOOTH

2018 Ford Escape

SE ONE OWNER NEW BRAKES NO ACIDENT B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$138,993

+ taxes & licensing

138,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745347
  • Stock #: 3107
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUA76434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,993 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR SUV ONE OWNER NO ACCIDNENT GAS SAVE 1.5L , 4 CYLINDER

WILL INSTALL 4 NEW BRAKES WITH SALE

 POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS , CRUIZ CONTROL , A/C, HEATED SEATS ,BLUE TOOTH WITH SYNC., REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY RIMS

SAFETY INCLUDED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION SILVER EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY/ BLACK  INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lORI4D4QKr3eDS67o2wNrcDQgNaE%2BYAR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

