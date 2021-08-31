Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

36,169 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,169KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8021673
  • Stock #: E1426A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F84JGB36518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,169 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD is equipped with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 301A equipment group, safe and smart package, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring system, lane depart and lane keep assist, active park assist, 2nd row captains chairs, reverse sensing system, reverse camera system, SYNC connect, heated/cooled front seats, cruise control, voice-activated navigation, remote vehicle start, and much more!Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
rear air
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

