2018 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 3 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9774229

9774229 Stock #: 3T340A

3T340A VIN: 1FM5K7D85JGB35388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 71,306 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.