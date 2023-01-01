Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 8 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432926

10432926 Stock #: F2810B

F2810B VIN: 1FTFW1RG9JFA02729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F2810B

Mileage 132,824 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Four Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.