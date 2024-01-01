Menu
Odometer is 35864 kilometers below market average!

4WD.

Gray 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
 * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Ford F-150

99,960 KM

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Used
99,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP7JFA45631

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,960 KM

Odometer is 35864 kilometers below market average!

4WD.

Gray 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford F-150