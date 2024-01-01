$23,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 151,200 KM
Vehicle Description
REALLY CLEAN! DRIVES GREAT! 6.5 BOX, 5.0 ENGINE, SUPER CREW!!!
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any task? Look no further than this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT from Twin Oaks Auto. This beige beauty boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power and control you need on the road. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently handle any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter drive or a rugged off-road adventure.
Step inside the spacious cabin and enjoy the comfort of the grey interior. This F-150 XLT is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind of a security system and side airbags, this truck has it all. And with a spacious bed and plenty of hauling capacity, you'll have no problem transporting your gear and tackling your projects. With 151,200km on the odometer, this truck is ready for its next adventure with you.
Here are five of the F-150 XLT's most sizzling features:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: This truck has the muscle to handle any job you throw at it.
- 4-wheel drive: Experience the confidence and control of all-wheel traction.
- Spacious and comfortable cabin: Enjoy the ride with a roomy and well-appointed interior.
- Packed with safety features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a comprehensive suite of safety features.
- Ready to work: With its durable build and spacious bed, this F-150 is ready to tackle any task.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in person and experience its power and capability for yourself!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330