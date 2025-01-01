$28,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT NO ACCIDENT 4X4 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 3811
- Mileage 119,095 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, 4X4, SAFETY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
