Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN style=color: windowtext; white-space-collapse: preserve; -webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN data-contrast=none>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=color: windowtext; white-space-collapse: preserve; -webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>AUTO, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>NO ACCIDENT</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> 4X4,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>SAFETY INCLUDED, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>BLUETOOTH</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>, BACKUP CAMERA, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Aptos, Aptos_EmbeddedFont, Aptos_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CLEAN </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext; xml:lang=EN-US><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW114283794 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span><span class=EOP SCXW114283794 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div>

2018 Ford F-150

119,095 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENT 4X4 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle
12487711

2018 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENT 4X4 BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1746285898139
  2. 1746285898637
  3. 1746285899129
  4. 1746285899574
  5. 1746285900063
  6. 1746285900553
  7. 1746285901032
  8. 1746285901577
  9. 1746285902041
  10. 1746285902525
  11. 1746285902985
  12. 1746285903420
  13. 1746285903887
  14. 1746285904369
  15. 1746285904861
  16. 1746285905297
  17. 1746285905868
  18. 1746285906332
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,095KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB8JKD74835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 3811
  • Mileage 119,095 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, 4X4, SAFETY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape NO ACCIDENT HYBRID AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Escape NO ACCIDENT HYBRID AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT 140,140 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH 166,048 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 4X4 LONG BED CARPLAY BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford F-150 LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 4X4 LONG BED CARPLAY BLUETOOTH 129,583 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Ford F-150