$23,456+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 302A
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 302A
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$23,456
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9JFD00747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # D5F141XZ
- Mileage 221,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,129 kg (6,900 lb) Payload Package.
Gray 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
