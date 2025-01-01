Menu
Recent Arrival!

4WD, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,129 kg (6,900 lb) Payload Package.

Gray 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
 * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Ford F-150

221,990 KM

$23,456

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$23,456

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9JFD00747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D5F141XZ
  • Mileage 221,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,129 kg (6,900 lb) Payload Package.

Gray 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

$23,456

+ taxes & licensing>

