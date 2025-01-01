Menu
Recent Arrival!

ACCIDENT FREE |, ONE OWNER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, 10-Way Power Drivers & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 7 Speakers, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Running Boards, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Reviews:
 * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Ford F-150

179,178 KM

Details Description Features

$24,401

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | ACCIDENT FREE | 302A | 5.0 FX4 | SPECIAL ED

13205993

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | ACCIDENT FREE | 302A | 5.0 FX4 | SPECIAL ED

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$24,401

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,178KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E53JFB75193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4S196B
  • Mileage 179,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

ACCIDENT FREE |, ONE OWNER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2''' LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 7 Speakers, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Running Boards, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20''' Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$24,401

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2018 Ford F-150