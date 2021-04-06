Menu
2018 Ford Focus

9,123 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

ELECTRIC REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION

Location

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

9,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6854310
  • Stock #: 1-21-048
  • VIN: 1FADP3R46JL305786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

* WE ARE HUGE FANS OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL TYPES - WE HAVE A VARIETY OF MAKES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Just arrived and finished in Oxford White on a Medium Light Stone Cloth interior, this all electric hatchback from the American Manufacturer is a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with a J1772 charging cable fit for a household 110V receptacle and the following options:


               

EXTERIOR:

- Power Adjustable, Heated Sideview Mirrors with Integrated Blind Spot Mirrors, Turn Signal Indicators and Security Approach Lamps

- HID Headlamps with LED Signature Lighting

- LED Tail Lamps

- Rear Window Defroster

- 17-inch 15-spoke Sparkle Silver-painted Aluminum Wheels


               

INTERIOR:

- Sony Audio System with Nine Speakers

- Voice Activated Navigation

- Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Cruise, Audio and Five Way Controls

- 8-inch LCD Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility


               

SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE:

- Cruise Control

- Rear View Camera with Backup Assist Grid Lines

- Hill Start Assist

- Reverse Sensing System

- AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System


               

This Ford Focus Electric gives you a single charge range of about 185 km with its onboard 33.5-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.


               

This accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 5.49% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 yrs / 60,000 km) valid until October 2021, manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 yrs / 100,000 km) valid until October 2023, as well as manufacture Electric Vehicle Unique Component Coverage (8 yrs / 160,000 km) valid until October 2026. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

