2018 Ford Focus

$19,950 + taxes & licensing 9 , 1 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6854310

6854310 Stock #: 1-21-048

1-21-048 VIN: 1FADP3R46JL305786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1-21-048

Mileage 9,123 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.