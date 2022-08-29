$17,444+ tax & licensing
$17,444
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
2018 Ford Focus
SE
Location
52,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9286294
- Stock #: 2T1079A
- VIN: 1FADP3K23JL213608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
