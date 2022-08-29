Menu
2018 Ford Focus

52,439 KM

Details Features

$17,444

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

SE

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

52,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9286294
  • Stock #: 2T1079A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K23JL213608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

