Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

33,358 KM

Details Description Features

$50,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | SAFE & SMART | AUTO | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | SAFE & SMART | AUTO | NAV

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

  1. 8585753
  2. 8585753
  3. 8585753
  4. 8585753
  5. 8585753
  6. 8585753
  7. 8585753
  8. 8585753
  9. 8585753
  10. 8585753
  11. 8585753
Contact Seller

$50,980

+ taxes & licensing

33,358KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8585753
  • Stock #: K9067
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF8J5166845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,358 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Ford-Mustang-2018-id8812393.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - NAVIGATION - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2019 Kia Sorento SXL...
 26,622 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento SX ...
 8,990 KM
$71,980 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 51,500 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory