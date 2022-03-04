$50,980+ tax & licensing
$50,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | SAFE & SMART | AUTO | NAV
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
33,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8585753
- Stock #: K9067
- VIN: 1FATP8FF8J5166845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - NAVIGATION - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9