T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2018 Ford Transit

145,947 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,947KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR1YMXJKA82878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T3100A
  • Mileage 145,947 KM

Vehicle Description

T-250 130"" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

