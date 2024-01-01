$27,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
VAN
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,947KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR1YMXJKA82878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T3100A
- Mileage 145,947 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 130"" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
