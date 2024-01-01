$22,945+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Transit
T-150 101A | REAR CAMERA | AM/FM RADIO
2018 Ford Transit
T-150 101A | REAR CAMERA | AM/FM RADIO
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$22,945
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,053KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYE1ZM3JKB38685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 174,053 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Order Code 101A, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap.
White 2018 Ford Transit-150 Base 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 3D Cargo Van 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD
3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Order Code 101A, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap.
White 2018 Ford Transit-150 Base 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 3D Cargo Van 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS 194,527 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 48,758 KM $31,987 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 186,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,945
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2018 Ford Transit