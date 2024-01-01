Menu
Recent Arrival!

3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Drivers Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Order Code 101A, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap.

White 2018 Ford Transit-150 Base 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 3D Cargo Van 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD

2018 Ford Transit

174,053 KM

$22,945

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

T-150 101A | REAR CAMERA | AM/FM RADIO

2018 Ford Transit

T-150 101A | REAR CAMERA | AM/FM RADIO

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$22,945

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,053KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE1ZM3JKB38685

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,053 KM

Recent Arrival!


3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Order Code 101A, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap.

White 2018 Ford Transit-150 Base 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 101A | Rear Camera | AM/FM Radio 3D Cargo Van 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$22,945

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2018 Ford Transit