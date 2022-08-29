Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

178,067 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

NEW BRAKES NO ACCIDENT SHILVES CAMERA DC/AC INVENT

2018 Ford Transit Connect

NEW BRAKES NO ACCIDENT SHILVES CAMERA DC/AC INVENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103399
  • Stock #: 3196
  • VIN: NM0LS7E74J1373282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 178,067 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,  NO ACCIDENT , 5DR CARGO VAN, SHILVES + DIVIDER

AC/DC INVENTER,REAR REVIEW  CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,   A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

WILL INSTALL ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH THE SALE

TIRES LIKE NEW

NO ACCIDENT car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FTDcsN07iVqJcZ4uh2MBTt6V1XK6IBy%2B

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

