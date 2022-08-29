$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Ford Transit Connect
NEW BRAKES NO ACCIDENT SHILVES CAMERA DC/AC INVENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9103399
- Stock #: 3196
- VIN: NM0LS7E74J1373282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 178,067 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT , 5DR CARGO VAN, SHILVES + DIVIDER
AC/DC INVENTER,REAR REVIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
WILL INSTALL ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH THE SALE
TIRES LIKE NEW
NO ACCIDENT car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FTDcsN07iVqJcZ4uh2MBTt6V1XK6IBy%2B
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.