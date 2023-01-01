Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

190,393 KM

$16,597

+ tax & licensing
$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Xlt | Transit Connect | You Safety You Save !!

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Xlt | Transit Connect | You Safety You Save !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

190,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9769843
  Stock #: P6593X
  VIN: NM0LS7F70J1349687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # P6593X
  • Mileage 190,393 KM

Vehicle Description




AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

