2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Z71
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 119,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Z71 – Luxury Meets Off-Road Capability
Rugged, refined, and ready for anything — the perfect blend of power, comfort, and durability.
Vehicle Overview:
This 2018 GMC Sierra SLT Z71 combines professional-grade capability with premium comfort and rugged off-road performance. Equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package, this Sierra delivers strength, style, and dependability — whether you’re towing, commuting, or exploring off-road.
Highlights:
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine
Z71 Off-Road Package – Off-road suspension, hill descent control, skid plates, and unique Z71 badging
Automatic Transmission
4x4 Drivetrain
Chrome Exterior Accents
18” Polished Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlights and Fog Lamps
Power-Folding Heated Mirrors
EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate
Spray-On Bedliner
Interior Features:
Premium Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Sliding Rear Window
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Technology & Safety:
8” GMC Infotainment System with Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Audio & Hands-Free Calling
OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi
Rear Vision Camera
Front & Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Alert (if equipped)
Stability & Traction Control
Condition:
This Sierra SLT Z71 is in excellent condition inside and out — well-maintained, low kilometres, and freshly detailed. A premium truck built to perform, combining luxury and rugged off-road capability in one package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
