<p data-start=127 data-end=293><strong data-start=127 data-end=194>2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Z71 – Luxury Meets Off-Road Capability</strong><br data-start=194 data-end=197 />Rugged, refined, and ready for anything — the perfect blend of power, comfort, and durability.</p><p data-start=295 data-end=601><strong data-start=295 data-end=316>Vehicle Overview:</strong><br data-start=316 data-end=319 />This 2018 GMC Sierra SLT Z71 combines professional-grade capability with premium comfort and rugged off-road performance. Equipped with the <strong data-start=459 data-end=483>Z71 Off-Road Package</strong>, this Sierra delivers strength, style, and dependability — whether you’re towing, commuting, or exploring off-road.</p><p data-start=603 data-end=620><strong data-start=603 data-end=618>Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=621 data-end=985><li data-start=621 data-end=651><p data-start=623 data-end=651><strong data-start=623 data-end=649>5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine</strong></p></li><li data-start=652 data-end=761><p data-start=654 data-end=761><strong data-start=654 data-end=678>Z71 Off-Road Package</strong> – Off-road suspension, hill descent control, skid plates, and unique Z71 badging</p></li><li data-start=762 data-end=788><p data-start=764 data-end=788>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=789 data-end=807><p data-start=791 data-end=807>4x4 Drivetrain</p></li><li data-start=808 data-end=835><p data-start=810 data-end=835>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li data-start=836 data-end=868><p data-start=838 data-end=868>18” Polished Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li data-start=869 data-end=901><p data-start=871 data-end=901>LED Headlights and Fog Lamps</p></li><li data-start=902 data-end=934><p data-start=904 data-end=934>Power-Folding Heated Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=935 data-end=963><p data-start=937 data-end=963>EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate</p></li><li data-start=964 data-end=985><p data-start=966 data-end=985>Spray-On Bedliner</p></li></ul><p data-start=987 data-end=1011><strong data-start=987 data-end=1009>Interior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1012 data-end=1267><li data-start=1012 data-end=1037><p data-start=1014 data-end=1037>Premium Leather Seats</p></li><li data-start=1038 data-end=1060><p data-start=1040 data-end=1060>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1095><p data-start=1063 data-end=1095>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li data-start=1096 data-end=1129><p data-start=1098 data-end=1129>Heated Leather Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=1130 data-end=1169><p data-start=1132 data-end=1169>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1170 data-end=1199><p data-start=1172 data-end=1199>Power Sliding Rear Window</p></li><li data-start=1200 data-end=1232><p data-start=1202 data-end=1232>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=1233 data-end=1267><p data-start=1235 data-end=1267>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p></li></ul><p data-start=1269 data-end=1295><strong data-start=1269 data-end=1293>Technology & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1296 data-end=1592><li data-start=1296 data-end=1343><p data-start=1298 data-end=1343>8” GMC Infotainment System with Touchscreen</p></li><li data-start=1344 data-end=1376><p data-start=1346 data-end=1376>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1377 data-end=1417><p data-start=1379 data-end=1417>Bluetooth Audio & Hands-Free Calling</p></li><li data-start=1418 data-end=1446><p data-start=1420 data-end=1446>OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi</p></li><li data-start=1447 data-end=1469><p data-start=1449 data-end=1469>Rear Vision Camera</p></li><li data-start=1470 data-end=1498><p data-start=1472 data-end=1498>Front & Rear Park Assist</p></li><li data-start=1499 data-end=1559><p data-start=1501 data-end=1559>Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Alert (if equipped)</p></li><li data-start=1560 data-end=1592><p data-start=1562 data-end=1592>Stability & Traction Control</p></li></ul><p data-start=1594 data-end=1832><strong data-start=1594 data-end=1608>Condition:</strong><br data-start=1608 data-end=1611 />This Sierra SLT Z71 is in <strong data-start=1637 data-end=1675>excellent condition inside and out</strong> — well-maintained, low kilometres, and freshly detailed. A premium truck built to perform, combining luxury and rugged off-road capability in one package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

119,800 KM

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC6JG506098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500