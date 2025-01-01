Menu
<p><strong>Sporty & Powerful: 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T – 6-Speed Manual in Bold Red!</strong></p><p>This <strong>2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T</strong> in a stunning <strong>red</strong> finish is the perfect mix of <strong>performance, style, and reliability</strong>. Featuring a <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong> and a <strong>powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine with 252 hp</strong>, this sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Plus, it comes with a <strong>clean Carfax and is a local Ontario vehicle</strong>, making it a well-maintained and trustworthy choice!</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Clean Carfax & Local Ontario Vehicle</strong> – No accidents and well cared for.</li><li><strong>Eye-Catching Red Exterior</strong> – A bold and sporty look that turns heads.</li><li><strong>Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – 252 hp for an exciting and responsive drive.</li><li><strong>6-Speed Manual Transmission</strong> – A rare find that puts you in full control.</li><li><strong>Sporty & Aggressive Design</strong> – Features <strong>19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and LED headlights</strong>.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior</strong> – Heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a driver-focused cockpit.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology</strong> – Includes <strong>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a premium audio system</strong>.</li><li><strong>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</strong> – Includes <strong>collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and more</strong> for peace of mind.</li></ul><p>This <strong>2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T in Red</strong> is a <strong>rare combination of power, style, and performance</strong>—and the <strong>6-speed manual</strong> makes it even more special.</p><p><strong>Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive before it’s gone!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2018 Honda Accord

133,970 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Manual

2018 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Manual

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Used
133,970KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCV2E35JA800366

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,970 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
