2018 Honda Accord
Sport 2.0 Manual
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty & Powerful: 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T – 6-Speed Manual in Bold Red!
This 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T in a stunning red finish is the perfect mix of performance, style, and reliability. Featuring a 6-speed manual transmission and a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine with 252 hp, this sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Plus, it comes with a clean Carfax and is a local Ontario vehicle, making it a well-maintained and trustworthy choice!Why Choose This 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T?
- Clean Carfax & Local Ontario Vehicle – No accidents and well cared for.
- Eye-Catching Red Exterior – A bold and sporty look that turns heads.
- Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – 252 hp for an exciting and responsive drive.
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission – A rare find that puts you in full control.
- Sporty & Aggressive Design – Features 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and LED headlights.
- Premium Interior – Heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a driver-focused cockpit.
- Advanced Technology – Includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a premium audio system.
- Honda Sensing® Safety Suite – Includes collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and more for peace of mind.
This 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T in Red is a rare combination of power, style, and performance—and the 6-speed manual makes it even more special.
Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive before it’s gone!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
