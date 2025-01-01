Menu
2018 Honda Civic

156,007 KM

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

AUTO HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM LANE KEEP

2018 Honda Civic

AUTO HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM LANE KEEP

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,007KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F65JH033180

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3878
  • Mileage 156,007 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, BLUETOOTH, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

 CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-837-1234

$17,500

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Honda Civic