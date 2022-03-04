Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

RJU3039789 VIN: SHHFK7H40JU303978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RJU3039789

Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry Keyless Remote Entry System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

