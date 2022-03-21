$23,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Honda Civic
AUTO LX NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8660104
- Stock #: 3085
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH012231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,493 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO GAS SAVER , LOW KM ONLY 67493 KM, LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BLUE TOOTH , CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WILL COME WITH NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON SALE
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z5u0P6RY5GKI1yhc9uKOR4wFvC3HK1gS
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.