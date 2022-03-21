Menu
2018 Honda Civic

67,493 KM

Details

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

AUTO LX NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES

2018 Honda Civic

AUTO LX NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

67,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8660104
  • Stock #: 3085
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH012231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,493 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO GAS SAVER  , LOW KM ONLY 67493 KM,  LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BLUE TOOTH , CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLUE  EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

WILL COME WITH NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON SALE

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z5u0P6RY5GKI1yhc9uKOR4wFvC3HK1gS

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

