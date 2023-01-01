Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

85,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10362435
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H37JH000897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2018 Honda CR-V LX

 

-Alloy Wheels

-Heated Seats

-Push To Start

-Air Conditioning

-Keyless Entry

 

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 25,995+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 27,995+ HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MMS Motors

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 67,500 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 0 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 57,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MMS Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-8667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory