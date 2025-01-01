Menu
<p data-start=103 data-end=167><strong data-start=103 data-end=165>2018 Honda CR-V EX – Reliable, Spacious, and Well-Equipped</strong></p><p data-start=169 data-end=427>The 2018 Honda CR-V EX is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. With Honda’s reputation for reliability, this SUV delivers excellent performance, impressive fuel economy, and plenty of features designed to make every drive enjoyable.</p><p data-start=429 data-end=450><strong data-start=431 data-end=448>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=451 data-end=1385><li data-start=451 data-end=499><p data-start=453 data-end=499>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (190 hp)</p></li><li data-start=500 data-end=544><p data-start=502 data-end=544>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</p></li><li data-start=545 data-end=597><p data-start=547 data-end=597>All-Wheel Drive (available) or Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=598 data-end=664><p data-start=600 data-end=664>Fuel Economy: approx. 8.7 L/100 km city / 7.2 L/100 km highway</p></li><li data-start=665 data-end=800><p data-start=667 data-end=800>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)</p></li><li data-start=801 data-end=864><p data-start=803 data-end=864>Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=865 data-end=920><p data-start=867 data-end=920>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start & Remote Start</p></li><li data-start=921 data-end=960><p data-start=923 data-end=960>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=961 data-end=983><p data-start=963 data-end=983>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=984 data-end=1051><p data-start=986 data-end=1051>12-Way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with 4-Way Lumbar Support</p></li><li data-start=1052 data-end=1122><p data-start=1054 data-end=1122>7-inch Display Audio Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1123 data-end=1164><p data-start=1125 data-end=1164>180-Watt Audio System with 8 Speakers</p></li><li data-start=1165 data-end=1183><p data-start=1167 data-end=1183>Power Moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1184 data-end=1217><p data-start=1186 data-end=1217>Rearview Camera (Multi-Angle)</p></li><li data-start=1218 data-end=1242><p data-start=1220 data-end=1242>18-inch Alloy Wheels</p></li><li data-start=1243 data-end=1286><p data-start=1245 data-end=1286>LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=1287 data-end=1343><p data-start=1289 data-end=1343>Folding 60/40 Split Rear Seats for Cargo Flexibility</p></li><li data-start=1344 data-end=1385><p data-start=1346 data-end=1385>Ample cargo space with low load floor</p></li></ul><p data-start=1387 data-end=1580>The 2018 CR-V EX offers excellent handling, a smooth ride, and the practicality you need for family life or weekend adventures. Clean, safe, and fuel-efficient, it’s ready for its next owner.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2018 Honda CR-V

136,600 KM

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

12932501

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H59JH147908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
