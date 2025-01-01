$21,888+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V EX – Reliable, Spacious, and Well-Equipped
The 2018 Honda CR-V EX is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. With Honda’s reputation for reliability, this SUV delivers excellent performance, impressive fuel economy, and plenty of features designed to make every drive enjoyable.
Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (190 hp)
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
All-Wheel Drive (available) or Front-Wheel Drive
Fuel Economy: approx. 8.7 L/100 km city / 7.2 L/100 km highway
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)
Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start & Remote Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with 4-Way Lumbar Support
7-inch Display Audio Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
180-Watt Audio System with 8 Speakers
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera (Multi-Angle)
18-inch Alloy Wheels
LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights
Folding 60/40 Split Rear Seats for Cargo Flexibility
Ample cargo space with low load floor
The 2018 CR-V EX offers excellent handling, a smooth ride, and the practicality you need for family life or weekend adventures. Clean, safe, and fuel-efficient, it’s ready for its next owner.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
