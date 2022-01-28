$31,588+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,588
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD with New Tires and Clean Carfax
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$31,588
+ taxes & licensing
56,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8229882
- Stock #: 22132A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH133483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22132A
- Mileage 56,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4