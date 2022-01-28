Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

56,620 KM

Details Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD with New Tires and Clean Carfax

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD with New Tires and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

56,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8229882
  • Stock #: 22132A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH133483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22132A
  • Mileage 56,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

