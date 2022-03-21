Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

97,493 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES BLUE TOOTH CAMERA

2018 Honda CR-V

AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES BLUE TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8726699
  • Stock #: 3115
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H31JH000149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,493 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR GAS SAVER SUV, NO ACCIDENT, NEW ALL 4  BRAKES

REAR REVIEW  CAMERA, PUSH START, REMOTE START

POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, HEATED SETS

SAFETY INCLUDED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED DARK GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OatniNTB02WrYDMV3tYxagK9%2byjUUlL8

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

