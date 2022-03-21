$25,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Honda CR-V
AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES BLUE TOOTH CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8726699
- Stock #: 3115
- VIN: 2HKRW1H31JH000149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,493 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 5DR GAS SAVER SUV, NO ACCIDENT, NEW ALL 4 BRAKES
REAR REVIEW CAMERA, PUSH START, REMOTE START
POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, HEATED SETS
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED DARK GREY INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OatniNTB02WrYDMV3tYxagK9%2byjUUlL8
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.