$25,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-899-9228
2018 Honda CR-V
LX PUSH START,CAMERA
Location
Royalty Enterprise
1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-899-9228
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9038368
- VIN: 2hkrw1h38jh002383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,121 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA,PUSH START, BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATES ,LOADED WITH ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detaile
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Enterprise
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.