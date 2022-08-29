2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $25,600 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 1 2 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9038368

9038368 VIN: 2hkrw1h38jh002383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,121 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

