$27,088+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,088
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
LX FWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$27,088
+ taxes & licensing
83,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9497242
- Stock #: LP1445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,636 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4