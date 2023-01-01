Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

83,636 KM

Details Features

$27,088

+ tax & licensing
$27,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX FWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX FWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$27,088

+ taxes & licensing

83,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497242
  • Stock #: LP1445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

