2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
- Listing ID: 9845582
- Stock #: 23263A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,237 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOTE START! PANORAMIC ROOF! LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Factory Remote Starter
✓ Tonneau Cover
✓ Cargo Liner
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ ECON Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
HONDA SENSING
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD White Diamond Pearl
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
