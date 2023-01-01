Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

100,237 KM

Details Description Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

100,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845582
  • Stock #: 23263A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,237 KM

Vehicle Description

23263A

REMOTE START! PANORAMIC ROOF! LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Factory Remote Starter
✓ Tonneau Cover
✓ Cargo Liner

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ ECON Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

HONDA SENSING
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD White Diamond Pearl

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

