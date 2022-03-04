$23,980+ tax & licensing
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2018 Honda HR-V
EX | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
57,890KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8544023
- Stock #: K9039
- VIN: 3CZRU5H59JM101443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
