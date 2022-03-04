Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

57,890 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
EX | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

EX | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

57,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8544023
  • Stock #: K9039
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H59JM101443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,890 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Honda-HRV-2018-id8784680.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!

