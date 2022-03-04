2018 Honda HR-V

$23,980 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8544023

8544023 Stock #: K9039

K9039 VIN: 3CZRU5H59JM101443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9039

Mileage 57,890 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.