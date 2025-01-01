$25,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 163,160 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring – Loaded PickUp!
Looking for the perfect combination of versatility, style, and performance? This 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring has it all! With its innovative features and rugged capability, this truck is ready for any adventure, whether it’s on the road or off the beaten path.Key Features:
Engine: 3.5L V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque for impressive towing capacity (up to 5,000 lbs) and smooth performance.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for a more dynamic driving experience.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Confident handling in all weather conditions with Honda's AWD system.
Leather Upholstery: Premium leather seating for a refined and comfortable interior.
Heated Front Seats: Stay warm during colder months with power-adjustable heated front seats.
Power Driver’s Seat: 10-way power adjustment for the perfect driving position.
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Personalized temperature control for both driver and passenger.
One-Touch Power Moonroof: Open up the cabin to natural light with ease.
Remote Start: Start the truck from a distance to warm it up or cool it down before you get in.
Honda Sensing Safety Suite: Includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and road departure mitigation for added peace of mind.
7-inch Display Audio System: Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming.
Navigation System: Integrated GPS navigation system to help you find your way.
Premium Audio System: 540-watt, 8-speaker system for exceptional sound quality.
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines: Easily park or back out with enhanced visibility and guidelines.
Innovative Truck Bed: The Ridgeline’s dual-action tailgate opens horizontally or downward, making loading and unloading a breeze.
In-Bed Trunk: Secure, waterproof storage compartment perfect for tools, gear, or keeping things dry.
Truck Bed Audio System: A built-in audio system to enhance tailgating, camping, or outdoor gatherings.
18-inch Alloy Wheels: Sleek, modern wheels that complement the Ridgeline’s bold look.
LED Headlights and Fog Lights: Crisp, bright lighting for improved visibility in any conditions.
Power Folding Side Mirrors: Convenient and space-saving when parking in tight spots.
Blind Spot Monitoring System: Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots for safer lane changes.
Cross Traffic Monitor: Alerts you when vehicles are approaching from the side while reversing.
Push-Button Start: Start your truck with the push of a button for added convenience.
Parking Sensors: Front and rear parking sensors help you park with ease, preventing collisions in tight spaces.
This 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring is the ideal blend of utility, style, and cutting-edge technology. With low mileage and meticulously maintained, it's ready to hit the road and tackle any challenge you throw its way.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
