<p data-start=111 data-end=180><strong data-start=111 data-end=180>2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring – Loaded PickUp!</strong></p><p data-start=273 data-end=538>Looking for the perfect combination of versatility, style, and performance? This <strong data-start=354 data-end=386>2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring</strong> has it all! With its innovative features and rugged capability, this truck is ready for any adventure, whether it’s on the road or off the beaten path.</p><h3 data-start=540 data-end=557>Key Features:</h3><ul data-start=559 data-end=910><li data-start=559 data-end=697><p data-start=561 data-end=697><strong data-start=561 data-end=571>Engine</strong>: 3.5L V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque for impressive towing capacity (up to 5,000 lbs) and smooth performance.</p></li><li data-start=698 data-end=808><p data-start=700 data-end=808><strong data-start=700 data-end=716>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for a more dynamic driving experience.</p></li><li data-start=809 data-end=907><p data-start=811 data-end=907><strong data-start=811 data-end=836>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>: Confident handling in all weather conditions with Hondas AWD system.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=911 data-end=937>Comfort & Convenience:</h3><ul data-start=938 data-end=1500><li data-start=938 data-end=1027><p data-start=940 data-end=1027><strong data-start=940 data-end=962>Leather Upholstery</strong>: Premium leather seating for a refined and comfortable interior.</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1126><p data-start=1030 data-end=1126><strong data-start=1030 data-end=1052>Heated Front Seats</strong>: Stay warm during colder months with power-adjustable heated front seats.</p></li><li data-start=1127 data-end=1211><p data-start=1129 data-end=1211><strong data-start=1129 data-end=1152>Power Driver’s Seat</strong>: 10-way power adjustment for the perfect driving position.</p></li><li data-start=1212 data-end=1318><p data-start=1214 data-end=1318><strong data-start=1214 data-end=1253>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong>: Personalized temperature control for both driver and passenger.</p></li><li data-start=1319 data-end=1396><p data-start=1321 data-end=1396><strong data-start=1321 data-end=1349>One-Touch Power Moonroof</strong>: Open up the cabin to natural light with ease.</p></li><li data-start=1397 data-end=1497><p data-start=1399 data-end=1497><strong data-start=1399 data-end=1415>Remote Start</strong>: Start the truck from a distance to warm it up or cool it down before you get in.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1501 data-end=1516>Technology:</h3><ul data-start=1517 data-end=2126><li data-start=1517 data-end=1687><p data-start=1519 data-end=1687><strong data-start=1519 data-end=1549>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</strong>: Includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and road departure mitigation for added peace of mind.</p></li><li data-start=1688 data-end=1843><p data-start=1690 data-end=1843><strong data-start=1690 data-end=1721>7-inch Display Audio System</strong>: Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming.</p></li><li data-start=1844 data-end=1928><p data-start=1846 data-end=1928><strong data-start=1846 data-end=1867>Navigation System</strong>: Integrated GPS navigation system to help you find your way.</p></li><li data-start=1929 data-end=2014><p data-start=1931 data-end=2014><strong data-start=1931 data-end=1955>Premium Audio System</strong>: 540-watt, 8-speaker system for exceptional sound quality.</p></li><li data-start=2015 data-end=2126><p data-start=2017 data-end=2126><strong data-start=2017 data-end=2060>Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines</strong>: Easily park or back out with enhanced visibility and guidelines.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=2128 data-end=2148>Cargo & Utility:</h3><ul data-start=2149 data-end=2503><li data-start=2149 data-end=2284><p data-start=2151 data-end=2284><strong data-start=2151 data-end=2175>Innovative Truck Bed</strong>: The Ridgeline’s dual-action tailgate opens horizontally or downward, making loading and unloading a breeze.</p></li><li data-start=2285 data-end=2391><p data-start=2287 data-end=2391><strong data-start=2287 data-end=2303>In-Bed Trunk</strong>: Secure, waterproof storage compartment perfect for tools, gear, or keeping things dry.</p></li><li data-start=2392 data-end=2500><p data-start=2394 data-end=2500><strong data-start=2394 data-end=2420>Truck Bed Audio System</strong>: A built-in audio system to enhance tailgating, camping, or outdoor gatherings.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=2504 data-end=2517>Exterior:</h3><ul data-start=2518 data-end=2803><li data-start=2518 data-end=2609><p data-start=2520 data-end=2609><strong data-start=2520 data-end=2544>18-inch Alloy Wheels</strong>: Sleek, modern wheels that complement the Ridgeline’s bold look.</p></li><li data-start=2610 data-end=2712><p data-start=2612 data-end=2712><strong data-start=2612 data-end=2645>LED Headlights and Fog Lights</strong>: Crisp, bright lighting for improved visibility in any conditions.</p></li><li data-start=2713 data-end=2803><p data-start=2715 data-end=2803><strong data-start=2715 data-end=2745>Power Folding Side Mirrors</strong>: Convenient and space-saving when parking in tight spots.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=2805 data-end=2829>Additional Features:</h3><ul data-start=2830 data-end=3242><li data-start=2830 data-end=2932><p data-start=2832 data-end=2932><strong data-start=2832 data-end=2864>Blind Spot Monitoring System</strong>: Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots for safer lane changes.</p></li><li data-start=2933 data-end=3033><p data-start=2935 data-end=3033><strong data-start=2935 data-end=2960>Cross Traffic Monitor</strong>: Alerts you when vehicles are approaching from the side while reversing.</p></li><li data-start=3034 data-end=3124><p data-start=3036 data-end=3124><strong data-start=3036 data-end=3057>Push-Button Start</strong>: Start your truck with the push of a button for added convenience.</p></li><li data-start=3125 data-end=3242><p data-start=3127 data-end=3242><strong data-start=3127 data-end=3146>Parking Sensors</strong>: Front and rear parking sensors help you park with ease, preventing collisions in tight spaces.</p></li></ul><p data-start=3244 data-end=3465>This <strong data-start=3249 data-end=3281>2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring</strong> is the ideal blend of utility, style, and cutting-edge technology. With low mileage and meticulously maintained, its ready to hit the road and tackle any challenge you throw its way.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

