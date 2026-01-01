$22,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,465 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring – AWD | Fully Loaded | Premium Comfort & Utility
The 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring delivers the perfect balance of pickup capability and refined SUV-like comfort. As a top-of-the-line model, this truck is fully loaded with premium features and known for its smooth ride, long-term reliability, and everyday practicality.
Powered by a strong and efficient 3.5L V6 engine paired with Honda’s intelligent AWD system, it offers confident performance in all weather conditions while remaining fuel-efficient compared to traditional body-on-frame trucks.
What sets the Ridgeline apart is its innovative design — including the industry-leading dual-action tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk, giving you unmatched versatility for work, travel, or daily use.
Key Features:
3.5L V6 engine
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Touring trim (fully loaded)
Leather interior
Heated front & rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power front seats with driver memory
Navigation system
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth connectivity
Premium audio system
Backup camera with multi-angle view
Blind spot monitoring
Rear cross traffic alert
Remote start
Keyless entry & push-button start
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power sliding rear window
Dual-action tailgate
Lockable in-bed trunk
Trailer hitch & wiring
The Ridgeline Touring is one of the most well-rounded trucks on the market — offering comfort, innovation, and capability without the rough ride of traditional pickups.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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