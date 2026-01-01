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<p data-start=76 data-end=157><strong data-start=76 data-end=157>2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring – AWD | Fully Loaded | Premium Comfort & Utility</strong></p><p data-start=159 data-end=429>The 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring delivers the perfect balance of pickup capability and refined SUV-like comfort. As a top-of-the-line model, this truck is fully loaded with premium features and known for its smooth ride, long-term reliability, and everyday practicality.</p><p data-start=431 data-end=658>Powered by a strong and efficient 3.5L V6 engine paired with Honda’s intelligent AWD system, it offers confident performance in all weather conditions while remaining fuel-efficient compared to traditional body-on-frame trucks.</p><p data-start=660 data-end=860>What sets the Ridgeline apart is its innovative design — including the industry-leading dual-action tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk, giving you unmatched versatility for work, travel, or daily use.</p><p data-start=862 data-end=1441><strong data-start=862 data-end=879>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=879 data-end=882>3.5L V6 engine<br data-start=896 data-end=899>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=920 data-end=923>Touring trim (fully loaded)<br data-start=950 data-end=953>Leather interior<br data-start=969 data-end=972>Heated front & rear seats<br data-start=997 data-end=1000>Heated steering wheel<br data-start=1021 data-end=1024>Power front seats with driver memory<br data-start=1060 data-end=1063>Navigation system<br data-start=1080 data-end=1083>Touchscreen infotainment system<br data-start=1114 data-end=1117>Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=1139 data-end=1142>Premium audio system<br data-start=1162 data-end=1165>Backup camera with multi-angle view<br data-start=1200 data-end=1203>Blind spot monitoring<br data-start=1224 data-end=1227>Rear cross traffic alert<br data-start=1251 data-end=1254>Remote start<br data-start=1266 data-end=1269>Keyless entry & push-button start<br data-start=1302 data-end=1305>Tri-zone automatic climate control<br data-start=1339 data-end=1342>Power sliding rear window<br data-start=1367 data-end=1370>Dual-action tailgate<br data-start=1390 data-end=1393>Lockable in-bed trunk<br data-start=1414 data-end=1417>Trailer hitch & wiring</p><p data-start=1443 data-end=1611>The Ridgeline Touring is one of the most well-rounded trucks on the market — offering comfort, innovation, and capability without the rough ride of traditional pickups.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2018 Honda Ridgeline

163,465 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
13993065

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,465KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F71JB500312

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,465 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring – AWD | Fully Loaded | Premium Comfort & Utility

The 2018 Honda Ridgeline Touring delivers the perfect balance of pickup capability and refined SUV-like comfort. As a top-of-the-line model, this truck is fully loaded with premium features and known for its smooth ride, long-term reliability, and everyday practicality.

Powered by a strong and efficient 3.5L V6 engine paired with Honda’s intelligent AWD system, it offers confident performance in all weather conditions while remaining fuel-efficient compared to traditional body-on-frame trucks.

What sets the Ridgeline apart is its innovative design — including the industry-leading dual-action tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk, giving you unmatched versatility for work, travel, or daily use.

Key Features:
3.5L V6 engine
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Touring trim (fully loaded)
Leather interior
Heated front & rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power front seats with driver memory
Navigation system
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth connectivity
Premium audio system
Backup camera with multi-angle view
Blind spot monitoring
Rear cross traffic alert
Remote start
Keyless entry & push-button start
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power sliding rear window
Dual-action tailgate
Lockable in-bed trunk
Trailer hitch & wiring

The Ridgeline Touring is one of the most well-rounded trucks on the market — offering comfort, innovation, and capability without the rough ride of traditional pickups.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2018 Honda Ridgeline