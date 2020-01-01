Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO SUNROOF LINE KEEP NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER PW PL P

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,850KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4524306
  • Stock #: 2515
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4JU468398
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO SEDAN LOW KM SUNROOFALLOY RIMS NOACCIDENT ONE OWNER  loaded with power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors ) BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA,CRUISE CONTROL  ICE COLD A/C

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost  Comes with free car fax report

 NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

