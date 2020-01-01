2018 Hyundai Elantra

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO SEDAN LOW KM SUNROOFALLOY RIMS NOACCIDENT ONE OWNER loaded with power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors ) BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA,CRUISE CONTROL ICE COLD A/C

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost Comes with free car fax report

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2