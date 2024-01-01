Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REARVIEW CAMERA | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $12990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

169,442 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential ONEOWNER|ACCIDENTFREE|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential ONEOWNER|ACCIDENTFREE|HEATED SEATS

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1725657582
  2. 1725657588
  3. 1725657587
  4. 1725657588
  5. 1725657590
  6. 1725657591
  7. 1725657586
  8. 1725657578
  9. 1725657582
  10. 1725657590
  11. 1725657580
  12. 1725657589
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,442KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K12AA9JU092918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,442 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REARVIEW CAMERA | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | 

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $12990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential 62,269 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L V6 NAVI|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L V6 NAVI|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS 97,811 KM $45,890 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT***SOLD***DVDS|LEATHER|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT***SOLD***DVDS|LEATHER|SUNROOF 212,024 KM $25,890 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA