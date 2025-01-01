Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12139383

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8JU260999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Volvo XC90 B6 Core CLIMATE PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Volvo XC90 B6 Core CLIMATE PKG 38,521 KM $55,494 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat 100A | POWER MOONROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat 100A | POWER MOONROOF 26,447 KM $30,832 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i | APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i | APPLE CARPLAY 77,473 KM $28,182 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe