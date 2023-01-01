Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

131,100 KM

Details

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | ROOF | HTD SEATS | LTHER | APPLE CARPLAY |

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | ROOF | HTD SEATS | LTHER | APPLE CARPLAY |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

131,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9763834
  • Stock #: EC103A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF2JH684500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,100 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Hyundai-Sonata-2018-id9521443.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $20
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLIND SPOT DETECTION MUCH MORE!!

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

