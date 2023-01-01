$18,980+ tax & licensing
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT | ROOF | HTD SEATS | LTHER | APPLE CARPLAY |
Location
131,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9763834
- Stock #: EC103A
- VIN: 5NPE34AF2JH684500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $20
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLIND SPOT DETECTION MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
