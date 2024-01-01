$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2018 Jaguar F-PACE