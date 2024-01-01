Menu
Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE Prestige for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

85,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

