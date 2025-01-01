Menu
<p data-start=202 data-end=259><strong data-start=202 data-end=257>2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk – Super Clean, Low KMs</strong></p><p data-start=261 data-end=483>This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition, very well maintained, and comes with <strong data-start=359 data-end=377>low kilometers</strong>. Rugged, reliable, and Trail Rated®, it’s built for drivers who want capability and comfort in one SUV.</p><h3 data-start=485 data-end=515>Performance & Capability</h3><ul data-start=516 data-end=1081><li data-start=516 data-end=553><p data-start=518 data-end=553>3.2L Pentastar V6 engine (271 hp)</p></li><li data-start=554 data-end=588><p data-start=556 data-end=588>9-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=589 data-end=657><p data-start=591 data-end=657>Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4 system with locking rear differential</p></li><li data-start=658 data-end=738><p data-start=660 data-end=738>Selec-Terrain traction management system (Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, Rock)</p></li><li data-start=739 data-end=787><p data-start=741 data-end=787>Off-road suspension with 1-inch factory lift</p></li><li data-start=788 data-end=858><p data-start=790 data-end=858>Skid plates (fuel tank, front suspension, transmission, underbody)</p></li><li data-start=859 data-end=883><p data-start=861 data-end=883>Hill Descent Control</p></li><li data-start=884 data-end=905><p data-start=886 data-end=905>Hill Start Assist</p></li><li data-start=906 data-end=955><p data-start=908 data-end=955>Tow hooks (two front, one rear – red accents)</p></li><li data-start=956 data-end=1002><p data-start=958 data-end=1002>Trailer Tow Group (up to 4,500 lbs towing)</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1036><p data-start=1005 data-end=1036>17-inch off-road alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1037 data-end=1058><p data-start=1039 data-end=1058>All-terrain tires</p></li><li data-start=1059 data-end=1081><p data-start=1061 data-end=1081>Trail Rated® badge</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1083 data-end=1106>Exterior Features</h3><ul data-start=1107 data-end=1411><li data-start=1107 data-end=1190><p data-start=1109 data-end=1190>Trailhawk-exclusive front & rear fascias (for better approach/departure angles)</p></li><li data-start=1191 data-end=1211><p data-start=1193 data-end=1211>Black hood decal</p></li><li data-start=1212 data-end=1226><p data-start=1214 data-end=1226>Roof rails</p></li><li data-start=1227 data-end=1263><p data-start=1229 data-end=1263>Automatic bi-xenon HID headlamps</p></li><li data-start=1264 data-end=1294><p data-start=1266 data-end=1294>LED daytime running lights</p></li><li data-start=1295 data-end=1312><p data-start=1297 data-end=1312>LED taillamps</p></li><li data-start=1313 data-end=1326><p data-start=1315 data-end=1326>Fog lamps</p></li><li data-start=1327 data-end=1363><p data-start=1329 data-end=1363>Heated, power-adjustable mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1364 data-end=1392><p data-start=1366 data-end=1392>Rear window wiper/washer</p></li><li data-start=1393 data-end=1411><p data-start=1395 data-end=1411>Power liftgate</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1413 data-end=1449>Interior Comfort & Convenience</h3><ul data-start=1450 data-end=1878><li data-start=1450 data-end=1512><p data-start=1452 data-end=1512>Premium cloth and leather-trimmed seats with red stitching</p></li><li data-start=1513 data-end=1535><p data-start=1515 data-end=1535>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1536 data-end=1577><p data-start=1538 data-end=1577>Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1578 data-end=1627><p data-start=1580 data-end=1627>8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=1628 data-end=1659><p data-start=1630 data-end=1659>6-way manual passenger seat</p></li><li data-start=1660 data-end=1706><p data-start=1662 data-end=1706>60/40 split-folding rear seat with recline</p></li><li data-start=1707 data-end=1746><p data-start=1709 data-end=1746>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1747 data-end=1793><p data-start=1749 data-end=1793>Keyless Enter ’n Go with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1794 data-end=1817><p data-start=1796 data-end=1817>Remote start system</p></li><li data-start=1818 data-end=1851><p data-start=1820 data-end=1851>Ambient LED interior lighting</p></li><li data-start=1852 data-end=1878><p data-start=1854 data-end=1878>All-weather floor mats</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1880 data-end=1911>Technology & Infotainment</h3><ul data-start=1912 data-end=2278><li data-start=1912 data-end=1953><p data-start=1914 data-end=1953>Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display</p></li><li data-start=1954 data-end=1998><p data-start=1956 data-end=1998>Navigation system (depending on package)</p></li><li data-start=1999 data-end=2049><p data-start=2001 data-end=2049>Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=2050 data-end=2077><p data-start=2052 data-end=2077>USB and auxiliary input</p></li><li data-start=2078 data-end=2141><p data-start=2080 data-end=2141>6-speaker audio system (upgradable to Alpine premium sound)</p></li><li data-start=2142 data-end=2209><p data-start=2144 data-end=2209>SiriusXM satellite radio (trial subscription included when new)</p></li><li data-start=2210 data-end=2242><p data-start=2212 data-end=2242>Voice command with Bluetooth</p></li><li data-start=2243 data-end=2278><p data-start=2245 data-end=2278>Integrated center stack storage</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=2280 data-end=2303>Safety & Security</h3><ul data-start=2304 data-end=2827><li data-start=2304 data-end=2335><p data-start=2306 data-end=2335>ParkView rear backup camera</p></li><li data-start=2336 data-end=2373><p data-start=2338 data-end=2373>ParkSense rear park assist system</p></li><li data-start=2374 data-end=2439><p data-start=2376 data-end=2439>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection (available)</p></li><li data-start=2440 data-end=2500><p data-start=2442 data-end=2500>Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist (available)</p></li><li data-start=2501 data-end=2562><p data-start=2503 data-end=2562>Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking (available)</p></li><li data-start=2563 data-end=2586><p data-start=2565 data-end=2586>10 standard airbags</p></li><li data-start=2587 data-end=2624><p data-start=2589 data-end=2624>Advanced multistage front airbags</p></li><li data-start=2625 data-end=2663><p data-start=2627 data-end=2663>Electronic Stability Control (ESC)</p></li><li data-start=2664 data-end=2694><p data-start=2666 data-end=2694>All-Speed Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=2695 data-end=2725><p data-start=2697 data-end=2725>Electronic Roll Mitigation</p></li><li data-start=2726 data-end=2759><p data-start=2728 data-end=2759>Anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes</p></li><li data-start=2760 data-end=2808><p data-start=2762 data-end=2808>Tire Pressure Monitoring System with display</p></li><li data-start=2809 data-end=2827><p data-start=2811 data-end=2827>Security alarm</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=2829 data-end=2857>Fuel Economy (V6, 4x4)</h3><ul data-start=2858 data-end=2955><li data-start=2858 data-end=2891><p data-start=2860 data-end=2891>Approx. <strong data-start=2868 data-end=2889>12.2 L/100km city</strong></p></li><li data-start=2892 data-end=2927><p data-start=2894 data-end=2927>Approx. <strong data-start=2902 data-end=2925>8.6 L/100km highway</strong></p></li><li data-start=2928 data-end=2955><p data-start=2930 data-end=2955>Combined: ~10.6 L/100km</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2957 data-end=2962 /><p data-start=2964 data-end=3193>This <strong data-start=2969 data-end=3001>2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk</strong> is the perfect balance of <strong data-start=3028 data-end=3070>off-road strength and everyday comfort</strong>. With its <strong data-start=3081 data-end=3125>super clean condition and low kilometers</strong>, it stands out from the rest and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

