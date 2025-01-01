$21,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Leather Plus 4x4
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk – Super Clean, Low KMs
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition, very well maintained, and comes with low kilometers. Rugged, reliable, and Trail Rated®, it’s built for drivers who want capability and comfort in one SUV.Performance & Capability
3.2L Pentastar V6 engine (271 hp)
9-speed automatic transmission
Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4 system with locking rear differential
Selec-Terrain traction management system (Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, Rock)
Off-road suspension with 1-inch factory lift
Skid plates (fuel tank, front suspension, transmission, underbody)
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Tow hooks (two front, one rear – red accents)
Trailer Tow Group (up to 4,500 lbs towing)
17-inch off-road alloy wheels
All-terrain tires
Trail Rated® badge
Trailhawk-exclusive front & rear fascias (for better approach/departure angles)
Black hood decal
Roof rails
Automatic bi-xenon HID headlamps
LED daytime running lights
LED taillamps
Fog lamps
Heated, power-adjustable mirrors
Rear window wiper/washer
Power liftgate
Premium cloth and leather-trimmed seats with red stitching
Heated front seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support
6-way manual passenger seat
60/40 split-folding rear seat with recline
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless Enter ’n Go with push-button start
Remote start system
Ambient LED interior lighting
All-weather floor mats
Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display
Navigation system (depending on package)
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
USB and auxiliary input
6-speaker audio system (upgradable to Alpine premium sound)
SiriusXM satellite radio (trial subscription included when new)
Voice command with Bluetooth
Integrated center stack storage
ParkView rear backup camera
ParkSense rear park assist system
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection (available)
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist (available)
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking (available)
10 standard airbags
Advanced multistage front airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with display
Security alarm
Approx. 12.2 L/100km city
Approx. 8.6 L/100km highway
Combined: ~10.6 L/100km
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is the perfect balance of off-road strength and everyday comfort. With its super clean condition and low kilometers, it stands out from the rest and is ready for its next adventure.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330