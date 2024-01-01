Menu
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732295121655_2925475357643543 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

119,122 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4x4

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Used
119,122KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG0JL802059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
500 lbs)
495 kgs (5
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

