$16,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2018 Kia Forte
2018 Kia Forte
LX Auto | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM RADIO | A/C
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
65,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8663152
- Stock #: SB55A
- VIN: 3KPFL4A79JE182259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SB55A
- Mileage 65,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $18
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - REMOTE START - POWER GROUP MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. See...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9