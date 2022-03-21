Menu
2018 Kia Forte

65,198 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX Auto | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM RADIO | A/C

2018 Kia Forte

LX Auto | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM RADIO | A/C

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

65,198KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8663152
  Stock #: SB55A
  VIN: 3KPFL4A79JE182259

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SB55A
  Mileage 65,198 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2018-id8859672.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $18
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - REMOTE START - POWER GROUP MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. See...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

