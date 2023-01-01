Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - APPLE CARPLAT - ANDRIOD AUTO - AIR CONDITIONING - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - KEYLESS ENTRY - BACK UP CAMERA - AM/FM/XM RADIO MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte5-2018-id10278117.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte5-2018-id10278117.html</a>

2018 Kia Forte5

70,823 KM

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

70,823KM
Used
VIN KNAFK5A84J5749178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,823 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - APPLE CARPLAT - ANDRIOD AUTO - AIR CONDITIONING - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - KEYLESS ENTRY - BACK UP CAMERA - AM/FM/XM RADIO MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte5-2018-id10278117.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $20

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

