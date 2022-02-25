Menu
2018 Kia Optima

122,095 KM

Details

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

EX | LEATHER| HTD SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | 1OWNER |

2018 Kia Optima

EX | LEATHER| HTD SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | 1OWNER |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

122,095KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8370459
  Stock #: EB75A
  VIN: 5XXGU4L32JG211085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB75A
  • Mileage 122,095 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2018-id8692775.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER ! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEK - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - MUCH MORE!!

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

