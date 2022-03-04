Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

123,450 KM

Details Features

$23,049

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2.4L LX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$23,049

+ taxes & licensing

123,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498696
  • Stock #: P6274X
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA31JG345320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

