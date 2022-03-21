$25,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2018 Kia Sorento
2018 Kia Sorento
LX AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AIR CONDITIONING
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
47,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8733572
- Stock #: K9126
- VIN: 5XYPGDA37JG341174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9126
- Mileage 47,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $27
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! FREE WINTER TIRES KEY FEATURES: - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLEUTOOTH - AIR CONDITIONING - 17 ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED SEATS MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. See ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9