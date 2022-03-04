$18,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2018 Kia Soul
2018 Kia Soul
LX Auto | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM RADIO | A/C
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing
67,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511647
- Stock #: K9027
- VIN: KNDJN2A22J7576408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9027
- Mileage 67,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - AIR CONDITIONING - POWER WINDOWS + LOCKS - AM/FM RADIO WITH SIRIUS XM READY - MUCH MORE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9